Judy D. Boyer, 71, of Rural Valley (Plumcreek Township), passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on May 30, 1950, to Anthony and Freda Mae (Uplinger) Mikita in Kittanning. She was a member of St. Paul’s Congregational Church. Judy enjoyed making quilts, baking, making pierogies, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her husband, Floyd B. Boyer, whom she married May 17, 1969; two sons, Aaron V. (Amy) Boyer, of Petersburg, and Jon (Kara) Boyer, of Elderton; daughter, Anita (David) Laird, of Elderton; sister, Linda (Blaine) Boyer, of Rural Valley; two brothers, Don (Bonnie) Mikita, of Rural Valley, and Tom (Joanne) Mikita, of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Kayla Boyer, Hunter Laird, Elizabeth (Andrew) McElwain, Becca (Joey) Detterline, Austin (Thea Walker) Laird and Hannah Detterline; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Congregational Church, with Pastor Timothy Lewis officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church.
Burial will take place in the St. Paul Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy’s name can be made to the Richard Laube Cancer Center’s Patient Care Fund, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201. The family would also like to thank all the staff at the cancer center for their tremendous care and for them becoming like family to her.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.