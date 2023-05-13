Judy Eileen Trimble, 63, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home. She was born May 30, 1959, in Latrobe, the daughter of John W. Trimble, Sr. and Carolyn F. (Short) Trimble.
Since 1982, she had worked as a nurse’s aide at Communities of Indian Haven. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she was a deacon, sang in the choir and enjoyed helping prepare Thanksgiving food baskets. Judy was a member and secretary of Monday Music Club where she loved to perform. She also enjoyed reading romance novels and loved her dogs.
Judy is survived by her sisters, Rhonda (Butch) Rabic, of Blairsville, and Wendy Trimble, of Blairsville; Her nieces Jamie Rabic, Kaleena Rabic and Renee Trimble; her nephew Bob Trimble; and a great niece Kasia Rabic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John W. Trimble Jr.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Timothy Monroe will officiate. Interment will be held in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.
