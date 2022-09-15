Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945, in Indiana.
Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian Haven. In her free time, she enjoyed watching Pirates and Steelers games.
She will be remembered as a wonderful mom and exceptional loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters Julie Slater, of Indiana, and Tammy Kundla, of Homer City; grandchildren Courtney Slater and husband Derek, of Ambridge, Kimberly (Nick) Baker, of Saltsburg, Kristen Sulkosky, of Homer City, Michelle Davidson, of Indiana, and Tyler Fanning, of Homer City; great-grandchildren Preston and Jensen Frantz, of Ernest; a sister, Dolly Slater, of Indiana; and brother James Slater Jr., of Penn Run.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Lohr; brother William Slater; and special niece Judy Dominguez.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
