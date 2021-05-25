Judy K. Boyer

Judy Kay (Shaw) Boyer, 75, of Rural Valley, completed her journey on Earth to be in the arms of Jesus for eternity.
Judy passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born on March 3, 1946, in Kittanning, to James Richard and Belva Leora (Johns) Shaw.
Judy is survived by her beloved children, Gretchen Miller and husband Mike, Heidi Cross and husband Bob, Rachel Boyer, Holly Cessna and husband Mike and Gregory Boyer. Judy had 10 grandchildren who were the absolute joy and treasures of her life, Franklin Johns, Jacob Cross, Noah Cross, Chelsea Erskine, Paige Erskine, Kyley Houllion, Emma Cessna, Adam Cessna, Abby Cessna and Trevor Boyer. She also had the loving family dog Mopar who has provided her such comfort and companionship these last few years. Judy is also survived by her wonderful sister, Connie Grafton and husband Tom. Judy also had many nieces, nephews and cousins who held a very special place in her heart.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, James Richard Shaw (2014) and Belva Leora Shaw (1991); one brother, James Turney Shaw (2008); and one niece, Megan Elizabeth Grafton (1984).
Judy graduated from Kittanning High School in 1964. She maintained a very close relationship with her classmates that she enjoyed and cherished.
There was nothing Judy loved more than being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed anything that had to do with her family. She was their greatest cheerleader. She never missed the opportunity to support her children’s passion for sports by attending their various games and tournaments through high school and college. She even learned to love watching the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers with her family. She also loved supporting the passions and uniqueness of each of her grandchildren from trains, to cooking, baking, canning, gardening, career choices, soccer, archery, basketball, cheer competitions, formal dances, football, gymnastics, dance, art and Nerf gun wars. She never missed a moment to let them know how very proud of them she was.
Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kittanning during her younger years prior to marriage and then became a member of St. Paul’s Congregational Church in Rural Valley, which she was a part of until the time of her death. Judy’s involvement in church was always so important to her. She lived out her faith every day in all that she did. She was an incredible woman of faith who believed fervently in the power of prayer and she has left an amazing legacy for all.
Her most beloved treasures in life were, first and foremost, her relationship with God, her family, friends and her beautiful angel collections. Judy always dreamed and lived for that day when she would join the presence of the angels for all of eternity.
Judy will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren and all those who knew her, dearly loved her and were better people because she was a part of their lives.
Her loving family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU team of doctors and nurses at Jefferson Hospital. Your unwavering care for our mother was indescribable. Your genuine care for her until the very end is something that we as a family will never forget.
