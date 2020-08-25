Judy Lindsey, 80, of New Florence, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home.
Judy was born in Bolivar on Aug. 7, 1940, and was the daughter of Raymond and Aileen Garland.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cecil; daughters, Diana (Jim) Hickman and Cindy (Todd) Shoup. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; in addition to her siblings, Galen “Kooch” (Leora Jean) Garland, Rita (Galen) Ressler, Allen “Pud” (Linda) Garland and Sally (Don) McClain; and sister-in-law, Hope Garland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son; and siblings, Betty Silk Ferri, Linley Garland, Ornetta “Tuta” Stiffey, Ben Garland, Glenn Garland and Ed Garland.
Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping, yard sales, bingo, church activities and all family gatherings. She will always be remembered for her apple pies and gobs.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286 West, Indiana, on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hilltop Baptist Church or VNA/Hospice of Indiana County.
Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.