Judy Penrose, 68, of Clarksburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
Born July 20, 1955, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Ralph Milton Shirley and Daisy Jane (Snyder) DeVinney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband Norman Paul Penrose, who recently passed away in June; and stepfather William DeVinney.
She is survived by children Tammie Penrose, Paul and Christine Penrose, Bill Penrose, Duane and Sherry Penrose, Bobby Penrose, Rebecca and Gregory Penrose-Oldham and Joe and Janet Shirley.
She is also survived by grandchildren Shane, Logan, Hannah, Kristeena, Dennie, Brandon, Bradley, Shaley, Zachary, Garren, Christian, Jenna, Mikey and Marcus; great-grandchildren Lily, Macy, Ella, Christine, Mayson, Bryson, Jaxson, Jayson, Karson, Ivy and Ben; and brother Ralph Shirley and wife Gayle.
Judy enjoyed watching romance movies, “Days of Our Lives” and crocheting. She loved collecting frogs, pirate ships and lighthouses as well as spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed picking on her grandchildren along with baking cookies and brownies with them. She also enjoyed playing hand and foot with her son and daughter-in-law. She was affectionately called “Pickle Head” or “Super” by her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., with a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Committal will be at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
