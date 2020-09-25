In Boston, Mass., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Judy R. Marsh, wife of Edward H. Marsh, passed away at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at age 74.
Born in Indiana, Judy was the daughter of John C. and Betty J. Reed.
Judy was a graduate of Indiana Joint High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching/education. Over her career, Judy taught elementary school at the U.S. military base in Worms, Germany; elementary school at SHAPE, Belgium; and taught special education in West Springfield, Va.
Upon retirement, Judy volunteered reading three days a week at the Merrill School in Raynham, Mass. Judy was an avid reader and was a constant patron of the Raynham Public Library.
Judy was the mother of Heidi L. Doherty and her husband, Timothy, of Raynham, Mass., and grandmother of three granddaughters, Moran, Payton and Shealyn Doherty. She was the sister of Jean Campbell, of Ambridge, and aunt to Christopher Campbell, U.S. Air Force, Riverside, Ohio.
In accordance with her wishes, all arrangements are being held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory can be made to the Children’s Literacy Foundation; 1536 Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, VT 05677.