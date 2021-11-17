Judy Yount, 73, of Blairsville, went home with Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born March 30, 1948, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Edwin and Hazel (Shank) Foust.
She is survived by her children: John Yount and wife Kim, Elverson; Sean Yount, Harmony; and Bridgette Dennehy and husband Sean, Bolivar; grandchildren: Caleb, Jessica, Katelyn and Constance Yount, and Autumn and Caylee Dennehy; siblings: brother, Ed Foust Jr.; and sister, Cindy Payne and husband Jeff, all of Blairsville; and her “adoptive grandson” Luke Faidley. Judy’s favorite pastime was praising her Lord Jesus. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, with Pastor Jim Pardee officiating. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
