The life of Judy Zacherl, 79, of Indiana, was tragically cut short Sunday in a structure fire in Rimer.
She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, homemaker and registered nurse.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clarence Zacherl; her three sons, Randall, 61, of Indiana; Kenneth, 60, along with Tammy Clark, of Indiana; and Stephen, 57, along with Susan Pruner, of Home; granddaughter, Kendi Zacherl and wife Nicole with great-grandson Cohen, of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandson, Kyle Zacherl and wife Shannon, of Blairsville; and a brother, Fred Roser and wife Yvonne, of Saltsburg.
In lieu of gifts, donations to the valiant fire companies that responded, Rimersburg VFD, Rayburn Township VFD, Kittanning EMS, Bruin VFD, Templeton VFD and Distant VFD, would be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.