Julia A. 'Judy' George

Julia Ann “Judy” George, 85, of Homer City, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Harry and Glenna Pearl (Scott) Taylor and was born Aug. 29, 1936, in Lucernemines.
She was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School and was married to Carl Dwight George on March 29, 1956. Judy enjoyed large family gatherings and holiday traditions. You could count on her for family cookies and dishes that were passed down through the generations.
Judy is survived by her husband of 65 years, C. Dwight George; her three children, Randall George (Patti), Indiana; Alan George (Deborah), Indiana; and Aimee George Leary (Brian), Germantown, Md. She is also survived by her six granddaughters, Abby George Vaughan (Brandon), Alicia George Schweitzer (Nick), Lindsey George Cates (Austin), Ashley George, Tori Leary and Kara Leary; and her six great-grandsons, Grayson and Max Vaughan, Logan, Graham, Bennett Schweitzer, and George Cates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Hud, Leonard, Albert and Ted; and her four sisters, Violet, Alda, Connie and June.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, are in charge of arrangements.
