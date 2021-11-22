Julia A. (Lesneskie) Mlinarich, 91, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
She was born in Indiana on Jan. 24, 1930, to Joseph and Mary (Rongers) Lesneskie.
Julia loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a life member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, serving dinners for over 30 years. In addition, she participated in the Aging Services programs in Aultman.
Surviving Julia are her children, Elaine (Frank) Maudie, of Homer City, Diana Black, of Blairsville, and Gary (Dana) Mlinarich, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and two grandchildren, Aidan and Alex.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, in 2001, as well as four brothers and two sisters.
Friends will be received by the family Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon with the Rev. Fr. Matthew Morelli officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Julia’s name to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, PA 15752. Services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.