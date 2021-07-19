Julia Dettorre

Julia (Esposito) Dettorre, 91, of Blairsville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Keeper of the Flame Morewood, Blairsville.
Born July 8, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Samuel Esposito and Jennie (Antonacci) Esposito.
Julia was a graduate of Blairsville High School and belonged to SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She retired from Federal Lab.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kerry (Prola) Dettorre, Blairsville; grandson, Nicholas Dettorre Jr., Blairsville; brothers, James Esposito and wife Muriel, Katy, Texas; Robert Esposito, Pittsburgh; and Anthony Esposito, Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger Dettorre, in 2005; and son, Nicholas Dettorre, in 2020.
In keeping with Julia’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Church. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Everybody will go directly to the church.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Julia’s friends at Keeper of the Flame Morewood for their excellent care.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Keeper of the Flame Morewood, 101 Morewood Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.