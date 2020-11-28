Julia Galla

Julia (Holuta) Galla, 90, of Heilwood, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of Peter and Julia (Turko) Holuta, born June 5, 1930, in Heilwood.
Julia was a member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Pine Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Heilwood American Legion where she would enjoy working with all the ladies at the dinners, and make nut rolls, pierogis and holupki and all the favorites. She loved to go to bluegrass festivals and music jams with her son, meeting new people and making new friends. Julia loved to garden and can all she harvested. She was a loving mother to her son and caretaker of their dog Sandy.
She is survived by one son, Curtis Galla, of Heilwood; one sister, Betty Davis, of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Michael J. Galla, six brothers, Charles, John, George, Pete, Joseph and Michael Holuta; and four sisters, Ann Gagliardi, Mary Protz, Helen Trynovich and Dorothy Holuta.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Clymer, with Divine Liturgy following at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Clymer.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Galla family.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
