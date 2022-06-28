Julia Labay, 89, of NuMine, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home, Kittanning.
She was born Jan. 9, 1933, to Paul and Antonia (Barancryk) Labay in NuMine. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, where she belonged to the CD of A. Julia was very family oriented and was proud that she took care of all her family members.
Julia is survived by her four special nieces, Beth Ann (Craig) Goldinger, Paula (Mark) Mayo, Louise (Ray) Grzybek and Charlene (John) Kopchick; her great-niece, Amanda (Phil) Dunn; numerous other nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Mona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, John Yanik, Henry Yanik, Ted Labay, Polda “Baldy” Labay and Fred Labay; and three sisters, Stella Grzybek, Pauline Grzybek and Bernice Larko.
As per Julia’s wishes, all services will be held privately.
Burial will take place in St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery in Yatesboro.
Memorials are suggested to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.
The family wishes to thank her family at Heritage Meadows Personal Care, especially Tim and Erin Graham. They would also like to thank all her caregivers, past and present.
