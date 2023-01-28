Julia (Olenik) Rapach, 94, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home.
She was the daughter of Michael and Helen (Luzanska) Olenik, born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Dixonville. She was the last member of her immediate family.
After graduating from Green Township High School in 1947, she got a job at Commercial Credit as a bookkeeper until she got married in 1949. She married a farmer, Harry Rapach, and had six children, whom she loved dearly.
Julia worked hard on the farm, while raising six children. When her husband passed away, she worked at Fisher Scientific until her retirement.
She loved to garden, go shopping, attend polka dances and bake her famous nut horns.
Anybody who knew her, knew she was a hard worker. You could drive by her house and see her shoveling snow from her very long driveway or weed-eating or cutting grass.
Julia was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Greek Orthodox Church, where she attended services regularly. She helped with church dinners, preparing food, serving meals and making nut rolls, pirohi and halupki with her church friends.
She is survived by her six children, Linda (Angelo) Taveira Da Silva, of Kensington, Md.; Lawrence (Mary Ann) Rapach, of Indiana; Dennis Rapach, of Marion Center; Randy (Karen) Rapach, of Canton, Ga.; Terry (Mary) Rapach, of Indiana; and Lorrie (Jeff) Vehovic, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Dick, Andrey (fiancée Nena) Taveira Da Silva, David (Amanda) Rapach, James, Benjamin and Jennifer Rapach, Theodore (Jessica) Rapach, Terry (Kim) Rapach Jr., Ryan and John Rapach; three step-grandchildren, J. Edward Vehovic, William (Noona) Vehovic and Megan Crossman; 11 great-grandchildren, Emilia and Aleia Dick; Hope and Elijah Rapach; Anna, Emily and Olivia Rapach; Adam Rapach; Issac Illig; Taylor Polites; and Julia Rapach. Three step-great-grandchildren, Collin Crossman and Elliot and Avelyn Vehovic.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Rapach; brothers John and Nicholas Olenik; sisters Ann Simchak, Helen Rapach and Margaret Pricener; and daughter-in-law Ruth Rapach.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a Panachida at 7 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer. Julia’s funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Greek Orthodox Church, Clymer, with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Frank Miloro as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Orthodox Cemetery, Clymer.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Greek Orthodox Church, 495 Morris St. Clymer, PA 15728. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.