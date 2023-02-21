Julie Anne (McClinsey) Petras, 45, of Commodore, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin St.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Scott Sauers will officiate. Interment will follow at the East Mahoning Cemetery, Purchase Line.
