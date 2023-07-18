Julie B. (Betsa) Wannett, 91, of Commodore, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from her home, surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Mike and Catherine (Lazeration) Betsa, she was born on Aug. 20, 1931, in Green Township.
On Feb. 18, 1950, Julie married Frank P. Wannett and they shared more than 33 years of marriage together.
Julie retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1994, where from 1977-1983 she worked as a chef’s helper with ARA and Quaker Cuisine in Folger’s Dining Room, prior to becoming a custodian for the remainder of her employment.
She was an active member of St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Clymer. Julie was known for her beautiful crocheting, especially her talent in crocheting doilies. She enjoyed flower gardening and doing housework. Julie was very meticulous and devoted countless hours to her housekeeping.
A loving mother and grandmother, Julie is survived by her four children: Susan K. Belford and husband James, Frank A. Wannett and wife Karen, David M. Wannett and wife Carla and Andrea M. Kanick and husband Robert Jr., all of Commodore; her eight grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Kathryn Stroble, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Harry Betsa, of Glen Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on May 27, 1983; her four sisters and five brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where on Thursday a Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. On Friday, a 9:15 a.m. Panachida will begin at the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 48 Franklin St., Clymer, with Fr. Wesley Mash as celebrant.
Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Orthodox Church Cemetery, Clymer.
A grateful appreciation to Concordia VNA Hospice and Dr. Matthew Klain, who were a blessing to have in Julia’s life.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Julie’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
