Julie M. Adams (nee Brett), 37, passed away tragically on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chester County Hospital.
Amazing mother, devoted wife and dedicated teacher are descriptions that hardly scratch the surface of the wonderful woman who was taken from us too soon.
Born in Johnstown, Julie attended Indiana area schools through the 10th grade. She graduated from Trinity High School in Washington, Pa., in 2003. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition from IUP and her Master of Science degree in secondary math education from California University of Pennsylvania.
Julie and her husband Eric lived in Brookhaven for several years before moving to Kennett Square, where they have lived for the past year. Julie worked for Howard High School of Technology and Brandywine High School, both in Wilmington, Del. She loved to read, take long walks, do puzzles, watch gymnastics and go shopping at Target; but her favorite time was with her cherished daughter, Kayla. Julie attended St. Joseph’s Church in Aston.
Survivors include her loving husband of nine years, Eric Adams; her children, Kayla Anne and Owen Brett Adams; her parents, Steven and Kay (Farnam) Brett; her siblings, Audrey Slocum (David) and Nicholas Brett (Candice); nieces, Emma and Caroline; nephew, Evan; her maternal grandmother, Janet Dickson; her mothers- and fathers-in-law, Tracy and Joe DiMatteo and Gary and Melissa Adams; her sister-in-law, Kourtney Claire Palmer; and many other special family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/4fef5697.