Juna Mae Kensinger, 82, of Seymore Street, Black Lick, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home.
She was born on June 11, 1938, in Moline, Ill., a daughter of Arthur E. and Dolly A. (Overstreet) Huff.
On June 16, 1956, in Stonerstown Church of the Brethren, she married Kenneth E. Kensinger, who preceded her in death on April 6, 2010.
She is survived by the following family: one daughter, Janet K., married to Richard Adams Jr., Palmyra; and grandson, Robert M. Adams. She is also survived by many special friends and neighbors that helped care for her.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Luke’s Cemetery, Saxton, with Pastor Alfred Chamberlain officiating.
Arrangements by Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church St., Saxton.
