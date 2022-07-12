June Adair States, 82, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Penn Highlands, Brookville.
She was born May 2, 1940, to Roland Adair and Opal (Fuller) McGee in Cloe.
June was raised by her beloved grandmother Sarah McGee. She was proud to have worked until the age of 81 until her retirement from Punxsutawney Walmart. June thought the world of her Walmart family and loved them dearly. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and going out to eat with her friends at Joe’s and Gimmicks.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the third and fourth floors of Penn Highlands, Brookville. They showed such kindness and compassion and took care of her when no one else would.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Winebark and husband Don, of Rossiter; two granddaughters, Erin Arnold and husband Chris, of Punxsutawney, and Brittany Thomas and husband Phil, of Bellefonte; two great-grandchildren, Austin Lee Arnold and Lillian Adair Thomas; three sisters, Robin McIlvaine and husband Bob, of Punxsutawney; Cathy Lightcap and husband John, of Marion Center; and Muriel Brauns, of Punxsutawney; and a brother, Danny McGee, of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepmother, Janet McGee; her husband of 46 years, Ronald D. States, on March 31, 2005; and an infant son.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
The family would like people to hug their family and friends in memory of June.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.