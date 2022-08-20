June Garonzi, 94, of Homer City, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith and was born June 19, 1928, in Ernest.
June was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Shepherd, of Blairsville; John Garonzi and wife Sophea, of Harrisburg; and Greg Garonzi, of Homer City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lekhy, John Jr. and Austin Garonzi; Heather Palmer, and David Shepherd; her great-granddaughter, Kinsley Palmer; and her sister, Beverly Smith, of Ernest.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno, in 1983; her son, Robert Garonzi; and her siblings, Thomas Smith, Margaret Czora, Alice Bowman, William Smith and Robert Smith.
Friends will be received Monday from 10 until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
