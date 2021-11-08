June Lorraine Reeger, 62, Shelocta, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Mabon Ellsworth and Ruby Marie (King) Reeger, she was born June 28, 1959, in Indiana.
June was a member of Alive Community Church in Sarver. She enjoyed helping others and took pride in her charity work with Angels Place, a nonprofit charity organization. June liked bowling, taking walks and spending time with her family and friends. She loved cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events. June will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Nicole) Filipovich Jr., Cassandra (Jeremy) Fairman, Elizabeth (Robert) Gromley and Sara (Steve) Fulmer; grandchildren, Sierra Filipovich, Michael and Ethan Stewart, Johnny Nichols, Brady, Emma and Noah Filipovich, Devin and Blake Fairman, Katlynn and Logan Gromley and Seth and Shane Fulmer; great-granddaughter, Ensley Bowman; siblings, Emma Jean (Richard) Gunner, Phyllis Reeger, Gail (John) Gromley, Gary (Ingrid) Reeger and Karen Reeger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding June in death were her parents, Mabon and Ruby Reeger; brothers, Edward, Richard, Gervis and Wayne Reeger; and sisters, Wilda McAdams and Arlene Fulcomer.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Dave Roddy officiating.