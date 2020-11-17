Junior F. Woods

Junior Fay Woods, 84, of Clymer, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana,.
The son of Oscar Fay Woods and Bessie L. (Bowser) Woods Paul, he was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Arcadia.
On June 29, 1957, Junior married Sarah “Jean” Brewer, and they shared over 58 years of marriage until her death on Jan. 16, 2016.
He attended the Montgomery Church of the Brethren.
After 32 years of employment, Junior retired from Greensteel. He was a member of Local Union #2240. He enjoyed doing carpentry work on houses.
Junior was known for his playful sense of humor. He and Jean created a loving, close-knit family with their sons, Jim and Bob. Typically, the family traveled together, so over the years whenever you saw one of them, you knew the rest of them were close by.
He is survived by his two sons, James Fay and Robert A. Woods, both of Clymer; his siblings, Johanna “Joann” Stiles, of Blairsville; Roy Woods, of Clymer; William Woods and wife Helen, of Hampton, Va.; his stepbrother, John Paul and companion Amelia Hoak, of Goose Creek, S.C.; his sister-in-law, Catherine Woods, of Commodore; nephew, Joe Tyger, of Commodore; and close friend, Laura J. Blose and husband Kevin, of Glen Campbell.
In addition to his wife, Junior was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Wilmer Woods; his three sisters, May Walls and husband William, Naomi Huey and husband Wilbur, and infant Lorraine Woods; his three brothers, Franklin Woods; Miller Woods and wife Pete; and Calvin “Bud” Woods and wife Patty; and his sister-in-law, Vicki Woods.
There will be no public services. Private interment will be at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
On Thursday evening, you are invited to watch a recording of Junior’s funeral service by going to a link on the Purchase Line United Methodist Church website www.plumchurch.com.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. of Hillsdale.
As a way to show support to Junior’s sons, Jim and Bob, please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Junior’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.
The Woods family treasures their relationships with their family and many friends who have been important to them over the years.
Jim and Bob would especially appreciate your prayers and receiving messages via the funeral home website or in the mail from you at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Commodore Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 132, Commodore, PA 15729.