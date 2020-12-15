Junior J. Shoup

Junior James Shoup, 78, of Saltsburg, Loyalhanna Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Woodhaven Care Center in Monroeville.
He was born on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1942, in Johnstown, the son of George J. and Ivy Mae Ling Shoup.
He was a United States Navy veteran. Before his retirement, he was an electrical engineer for Robicon Corporation in Plum Borough. He enjoyed making wine, listening to his records and music, and loved his old cars and his dogs. He was very family-oriented.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Zimmerman and her husband, Rob, of Clarksburg; Denise VanAlen and her husband, Alfred, of Murrysville; and Don Shoup, of Cranberry; five grandchildren, Michael and Anthony (Jess) Buchinsky, Caitlin and Sean VanAlen, and Rayna Shoup; a great-grandson, Connor Buchinsky; a niece, Jeannie Veshinfsky and her husband, Bill, of Indiana; and a nephew, Jimmy Kishlock and his wife, Danielle, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jane Reese Shoup, and a sister, Christina Kishlock.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
