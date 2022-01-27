Justin Joseph Bonnoni, 44, of Conemaugh Township (Nowrytown), passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1977, in Avonmore, the son of Louis E. and Marianne Prommersberger Bonnoni.
He worked at National Roll for 16 years as a mechanical engineer. He liked hunting, fishing, antique cars and watching the Penguins.
He most loved to spend time with his family and his children.
He is survived by his parents, Louis and Marianne Bonnoni; his children, Justin E. Bonnoni, Waylon B. Bonnoni and Carolynn Bucco, of Nowrytown; his fiance of 17 years, Aimee Edwards; his sister, Linda Knupp and her husband, Scott, of Avonmore; his brothers, Louis A. Bonnoni and his wife, Evi, of Avonmore, and Mark A. Bonnoni and his wife, Paulette, of Saltsburg; and his nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
A Parting Prayer Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Father Thomas More, OSB, officiating.
