Justine E. Corridoni Davison

Justine Elizabeth Corridoni Davison, 74, of Avonmore, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Saturday, Dec. 20, 1947, in Nowrytown, the daughter of Mario and Edna E. Heasley Corridoni, who preceded her in death.
Before her retirement, she was employed with Creps United Publication as a paste-up artist and Morgan’s Market in Avonmore. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore, where she was the treasurer of the Women’s Association, taught Bible School and sang duets with her husband in the choir.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Trivial Pursuit and was a master in “Jeopardy!,” going to bingo and bowling. She loved traveling, eating out and her cats.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Delmar James “Jim” Davison, of Avonmore; her brother William Corridoni, of Blairsville; and her sisters Brenda Mitsko, of Saltsburg, and Janice M. Weimer and her husband Bob, of Clarksburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald “Dean” Corridoni and Paul E. “Poob” Corridoni.
Family will receive friends on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 518 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, with Pastor Ron Durika officiating. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.