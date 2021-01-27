Kanoshia Z. Brubacker, 21, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 17, 1999, in Smicksburg, she was the daughter of Vernon S. and Cheryl H. Brubacker, who survive. She is also survived by her sisters, Katina, wife of Laverne Martin, and Svetta, wife of Joseph Stauffer; brothers, Karlan, Tristan, Clifton, Wilmer and Jolian and wife Lois Brubacker, all of Indiana County; brother, Bryan Brubacker, Harrisburg; two nieces; and five nephews.
Viewing will be held at the family residence at 245 Claghorn Road, Homer City, on Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stauffer Mennonite Church, 296 Claghorn Road, Homer City, with interment at the church cemetery.
Please do not send flowers.
The family is being assisted by Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.