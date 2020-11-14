Karel L. Hastings

Karel Logan Hastings, 34, of Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Doraville, Ga.
Born in Mannheim, Germany, on April 14, 1986, Karel lived the first seven years of his life there, attending German kindergarten and first grade. He finished grade school in Fairfax, Va., where he played travel soccer and made many lifelong friends.
Karel attended Indiana Area High School from 2001-04 where his favorite classes were George Stewart’s metal shop and Latin. His senior year he played soccer and was co-captain of the varsity wrestling team. The class of 2004 voted him the senior who “Talks least and says the most.”
After earning his associate of arts degree from IUP, Karel traveled in Europe and the Middle East, and spent two years teaching at international schools in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and studying the Khmer language.
Quiet and thoughtful, Karel enjoyed long runs through White’s Woods with his dog, Benji. He read Dante and studied economics. Passionate about karaoke, craft brewing and politics, he also had a wonderfully eclectic taste in music, from rap, to Edith Piaf, to Gustav Mahler. Karel placed a premium on loyalty to friends.
Karel is survived by his parents, Howard Hastings and Mary Logan-Hastings, and by his sister, Dora Logan Hastings.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future time.
