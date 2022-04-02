Karen A. Jones

Karen Anne Jones, 78, born Feb. 20, 1944, to William and Bertha Dickinson, in McKeesport, passed into eternal peace on Monday, March 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home.
Karen is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Robert and children, Tracie (Richard) Dennis, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Audrey (Nicholas) Rozanov, of Penfield, N.Y.; and Russell (Tiffany) Jones, of Maple Valley, Wash. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Judy) Dickinson, of Allison Park, and Terri (Jay) Worrall, of Elizabeth.
In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her siblings, William and Nancy.
Karen was the best grandmother in the world to 13 amazing people and enjoyed being a great-grandmother to eight beautiful children, and whenever they were in her home, there was always a never-ending supply of her legendary Peanut Butter Rice Krispie treats on hand. Like anyone who loved as much as she did, there is not enough time or space to express how many lives she touched. The world has lost a kind and generous soul.
Services will be private.