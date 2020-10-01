Karen Jean Boarts, 79, of Rural Valley, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Independence Court, Monroeville.
She was born July 9, 1941, to John Frederick and Olive Mae (Saxman) Wilson in Kittanning. Karen was a cafeteria worker for the Armstrong School District.
She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church, NuValley Bible Study and Rural Valley Grange. Karen enjoyed crafts and puzzles, and sold her crafts and local festivals. She also liked going to Camp Christy.
Karen is survived by her son, Alan (Janet) Boarts, of Kittanning; daughter, Wendy Sue Boarts, of Rural Valley; sister, Phyllis Curry, of Elkins, W.V.; granddaughter, Kelsey Boarts and companion Joe Kunc, of Kittanning; grandson, Tyson (Amanda) Boarts, of McKees Rocks; and great-grandson, Vincent Boarts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Wayne Boarts; and two sons, David John Boarts and Scott Timothy Boarts.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. A funeral service by the Rev. Bruce Shannon and Pastor Tim Lewis will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at NuValley Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Rural Valley Cemetery.
The family thanks Margaret Manor, Independence Court and Heritage Hospice for their great care. Also, they request that everyone wear a mask or face covering to the visitation and funeral.