Karen C. Conrad

Karen C. (Cordry) Conrad, 79, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Moorehead Place.
A daughter of Arthur Loring and Zora Adelia (Peck) Cordry, she was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Vinita, Okla.
Karen was a graduate of Weatherford High School in Weatherford, Okla., and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and Bible Study Group. Karen was a homemaker and a real estate agent, retiring in January 2012 from Norma White Realty. She liked to read and do crossword puzzles and enjoyed the company of friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert C. Conrad, of Indiana; three daughters, Kimberly K. Conrad, of Indiana; Karrie Lynn Tiption, of Indiana; and Krista Wentz and husband Brian, of Sharon; a brother, Art Cordry and wife Sherry, of Lancaster, Texas; a grandson, Rob Tiption II, of Bridgewater Township, N.J.; and two nephews and a niece.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Gardner.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church with Pastor Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
The family kindly asks that you wear a mask or face covering while you are in the funeral home.
Bob, Kim, Karrie and Krista would like to extend a special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Association for their care.