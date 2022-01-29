Karen D. Yanity, 69, of Marion Center, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Estelle’s House, in Ocala, Fla.
The daughter of John L. Gibson Sr. and Anna Marie (Pearce) Gibson Martin, she was born Nov. 18, 1952, in Punxsutawney.
A graduate of Purchase Line High School, Karen had also attended the Punxsutawney School District for part of her education.
Karen married John G. Yanity on Nov. 21, 1970, and they had shared more than 51 years of marriage together.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Karen loved painting and sharing her artwork with her family. Her family treasures her more than 100 one paint-by-numbers paintings that grace their homes.
She was a homemaker who took great care in the upkeep of her home and yard. Karen greatly enjoyed devoting time to her flower gardens and to mowing her grass.
A very loving wife, mother and grandmother, Karen was fond of all children and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, of Marion Center, Karen is survived by her five children: John H. Yanity, of Seward; Patricia I. Chandler and husband, Mike, of El Campo, Texas; Angela C. Bernard and husband, Mark, of Dayton; David B. Yanity and wife, Missy, of Marion Center; and William D. Yanity, of Glen Campbell; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her two sisters-in-law, Kelly Gibson, of Glen Campbell, and Rose Gibson, of Clymer, and her aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Marvin Martin; her great-granddaughter, Aleena R. Fiechuk; her sister, Sandra K. Money and husband, Rick; her brothers, George F. Gibson and John L. Gibson Jr.; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Casmer and Marjorie C. “Betty” Yanity.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a noon funeral service will be held on Monday with Pastor Micah McMillen officiating. Interment will be at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
