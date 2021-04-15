Karen J. Ekis

Karen Jean Ekis, 68, of Strongstown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
A daughter of Harry and Mildred Bennett Ekis, she was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Indiana.
Karen’s passion for animals, travel, family and charity led her to a very full life. As a young adult, she traveled throughout Pennsylvania to showcase her barrel racing skills, winning several awards along the way. Her love for travel eventually took her to the Carolinas, where she pursued a career as a cross-country truck driver. Karen was an incredibly talented seamstress. She and her mother combined that with her compassion and love for charity by sewing hundreds of beautiful comforters for premature infants and wounded veterans.
Karen is survived by her mother, Mildred Ekis; her three siblings, Kathy Coffman and husband David; Carol Gima; and David Ekis and wife Melissa; and many loving nephews. She is also survived by her greatest joys, her two daughters, Stacie Duncan and husband James, and Sara Dyson; and her two grandsons, Justin Duncan and Jaden Duncan.
Karen could not have been any prouder of her daughters and adored her grandsons more than anything. She was their biggest cheerleader and fan, never missing an opportunity to brag on their accomplishments and never allowing a day to pass without letting them know she was thinking of them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Ekis, and a nephew, Joshua Coffman.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon on Saturday at the Strongstown United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson- Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
