Karen J. Smith, 70, of Harrison City, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
She was born on July 28, 1950, in Indiana to Clay and Gladys (Pearce) Smith.
Karen earned her Bachelor of Education degree at IUP in home economics with a concentration in child development. She also earned a master’s degree from IUP in child development. She was dedicated for over 40 years to the pre-school program at Penn-Trafford, which she started and ran until her retirement in 2012. Karen was once named the Pennsylvania Home Economics Teacher of the Year.
She was also proud of her involvement in the Penn-Trafford adult education program.
Karen was a firm believer in the need to donate blood and was a coordinator for American Red Cross blood drives for over 45 years. She was also a member of Community United Methodist Church. Karen loved her family and absolutely cherished her grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband, David L. Smith; son, Matthew David (Michelle) Smith; three grandchildren, Arlo Jasper Kozar, Matthew David Smith Jr. and Jaxson Axle Smith; and two brothers, Richard (Jane) Smith and Harold (Carolyn) Smith.
All services will be private at this time, but a celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later time this year. A memorial scholarship will be instituted in Karen’s name. Information on both will be forthcoming.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, (724) 744-2721. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.