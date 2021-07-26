Karen Jean (Leamer) Sherry, 72, of Commodore, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Orlo F. and Helen E. (King) Leamer, she was born July 17, 1949, in Spangler.
Karen was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. She wed Paul T. Sherry Sr. on July 20, 1968.
They recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary.
Karen assisted her husband in the operation of their family dairy farm, Sherry’s Dairy, located in Green Township.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul T. “Tom” Sherry Jr., of Cherry Tree, and Jarrett Sherry, of Commodore; her two grandchildren, Hunter Sherry and Mikayla Sherry; and her brother, Carl L. Leamer, of Cleveland.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, on Oct. 1, 2002, and her father, Orlo, on May 22, 2005.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 3 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation.
Brother Joseph Luzier will officiate.
Interment will be at the East Ridge Cemetery near Westover.