Karen L. Misko

Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow late. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.