Karen L. Misko, 64, of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, Erie.
Born Sept. 15, 1957, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Metro and Evelyn (Fox) Misko.
She graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1975 and afterwards moved to Jamestown, N.Y., where she made her home and worked for the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant for many years.
Whether it was traveling to the beach, going to casinos, riding on the back of a Harley or spending time with her friends and family, Karen was a person who genuinely enjoyed living her life. She was a huge animal lover, whose dogs meant the world to her. Karen was also a proud Steelers and Penguins fan, despite being in Bills territory. She loved going out to eat, shopping and cruising down the highway with the T-tops off singing along to Ozzy. She truly was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Misko; nieces and nephews, Heather Misko, Carrie Patterson (Thad), Tammy Fleming (Don), Jim Misko (Shelley), Bob Misko (Sara), Shannon and Shawnda Misko; great-nieces and -nephews, Samantha Patterson (Nate), Nick Patterson (Baylee), Tyler Patterson (Alex), Josh and Abbey Misko, Hanna and Sara Lopez, Casey Misko, Sierra Misko, Jenica and Mitchell Fleming, and Owen Misko; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, Tucker Smith, Rylee Smith and Aubrey Patterson.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim Misko; and nephew, Kenny Misko.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Karen’s funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert White officiating. Interment will be made in Sample Run Cemetery, Clymer.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Karen’s love for animals, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.
