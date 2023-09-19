Karen (Strippy) Brunetto, 76, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at her home.
She was the daughter of Nicholas and Josephine (Eureka) Strippy, born Jan. 15, 1947, in Johnstown.
Karen was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. She was an avid crafter, loved to travel and read, but most of all her love was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Karen retired from the Community Guidance Center. She was a past member of the Penns Manor school board. Karen received her bachelor’s degree from Penn State and her master’s degree from IUP.
She is survived by her husband, Lancy J. Brunetto; two children, Nicholas W. Brunetto and wife Julie, of Indiana, and Lance D. Brunetto and wife Amanda, of Greensburg; four favorite grandchildren that she loved bunches, Isabella, Grayson, Aiden and Corinne.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Karen’s memorial service will be celebrated following at 11 a.m., with Fr. James Morley officiating. Interment will be private in Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.
