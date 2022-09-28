Karen (Kate) Elaine Bair Farrell, of Spokane, Wash., formerly of Smithport, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from complications of COVID-19.
Kate had lived the past 35 years in Spokane with her husband, Roy. Kate is survived by the following siblings, Shirley, Judy, Gary, Diane, Dabbie and Sandi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Pauline Somerville Bair and Richard Wayne Bair; grandparents, Sylvia and Clarence Somerville, of Cherry Tree, Roxie and Lewis Bair, of Smithport; and a brother, Larry.
Services will take place in Spokane, Wash.