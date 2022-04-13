Katherine D. (Callen) Lennon, 78, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Jim and Marie Callen, born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Pittsburgh.
Katherine served at Montgomery Church of the Brethren for more than 20 years. She was deacon emeritus and served on the women’s fellowship. Katherine loved to crochet. Her greatest love was her grandson, Nolan. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by one daughter, Alexis Detwiler and husband Charles; two stepchildren, Lori Lennon and Larry Lennon and wife Sharon; four sisters; one brother; three grandchildren, Nolan, Logan and Meghan; and many nieces and nephews.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Lennon; one sister; two brothers; and one grandson.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Katherine’s funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Sunseri as officiant. Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.