Katherine E. Hixson, 95, of Blairsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born April 14, 1925, in Fairfield Township, she was the daughter of Hobart and Emma Elda (Hofecker) McCauley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Hixson; son, Robert J. Jackson; brothers and sisters Lawrence McCauley, Mary Czajkowski, Gladys Irwin, Homer McCauley, John McCauley and Betty Henry; half-brothers and half-sister, Richard Clark, Shirley Simms, Earl Clark and Harry Clark.
She is survived by her sister, Grace Stephens, Armagh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katherine was a member of Seward United Meth-odist Church. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, quilting and was a very good cook.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastors Scott Hamley and Blair McCauley co-officiating. Interment will take place in Fairfield Cemetery.
