Katherine Elizabeth (Benardini) Oterson, 98, of Indiana, formerly of Clymer, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. James Morley at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. Burial will be in Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Dixonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
A complete obituary will appear Tuesday in The Indiana Gazette.
