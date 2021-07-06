Katherine E. Oterson

Katherine Elizabeth (Benardini) Oterson, 98, of Indiana and formerly of Clymer, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bethany Place in Indiana.
Born Oct. 1, 1922, she was a daughter of James Benardini and Anna (Caputo) Benardini. She was married to Steve Oterson, who died May 9, 1991.
Katherine was a homemaker; she loved spending time with her family as well as cooking and caring for them.
Katherine was a devoted member of the former Sacred Heart Church in Dixonville and Church of the Resurrection in Clymer. She was very active with her church and church family; she enjoyed helping with church dinners and picnics.
Katherine is survived by her children, Marie Felichko, of Henrico, Va.; William Oterson (Gail), of Saxonburg; Kathy Kazimir (Jerry), of Highland Heights, Ohio; and Michael Oterson (Maria), of Indiana. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Cathy Strojni, Steve Oterson (Barrett), Andy Oterson (Jessy), Angie Kostreba (Dave), Tim Kazimir, Alex Oterson and Mia Oterson; as well as her great-grandchildren, Elliott Oterson, Cameron and Madelyn Oterson and Jacob and Gabriella Kostreba; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Oterson; siblings, Benny Bernardini, Jim Bernardini, Mary Ann Rorabaugh and Rose Drake; and her son-in-law, John Felichko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery in Dixonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Resurrection: 349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728 or to VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting: www.rbfh.net.