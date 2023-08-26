Katherine “Kitty” Hood, 76, of Surprise, Ariz., passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1947.
Kitty was a brilliant woman, noted for her wit, her intelligence and her generosity of spirit. She earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from Arizona State University, as well as a master’s degree and a PhD in English literature from University of Alaska Anchorage and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, respectively.
She served for a time as a member and then as president of the board of the Indiana Free Library and was twice elected to the borough council in Indiana. More recently, her book, “Once Upon a Time in a Dark and Scary Book,” was published by McFarland Publishing.
She is survived by Michael, her husband of 55 years, and by her children and grandchildren.
The family requests memorial donations to the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
A memorial is being planned in Indiana for next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.