Kathleen F. Churchill

Kathleen Faye Rummel Churchill, 79, of Easley, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Born in Sagamore, she was a daughter of John Ralph and Mildred June Harkleroad Rummel.
Mrs. Churchill was a homemaker, was the bookkeeper for Churchill Construction and was a member of Easley Bible Methodist Church. Kathleen had served in various roles with Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church as church treasurer and district treasurer. She was also a founding member of Marriage Matters Retreat and was the founder of Women of Worth, Indiana chapter.
Surviving are her husband, Paul M. Churchill; one son, Stephen Churchill; three daughters, Lisa Hendrix (John), Leslie Wallace (Tim) and Erica Fairchild (Jeff); three sisters, Ruth Dotson (Glenn), Eunice Stearns (Rodger) and Susan Stearns (Rohn); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, David Rummel.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Easley Bible Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Easley Bible Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jonathan Slagenweit and R.G. Hutchison officiating. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 1:50 p.m. at https://youtu.be/-qU9FGu7slg.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, Indiana. Burial will follow in Washington Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1625, Easley, SC 29641.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com. The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements.
Local arrangements are with Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Online condolences may also be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.