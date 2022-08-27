Kathleen L. Wettling, 75, of King George, Va., passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
A daughter of Wendell and Mary D. Hollern Kelly, she was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Indiana.
Kathy held various positions in her lifetime, excelling at them all. She was a U.S. Civil War history buff and a reader of fiction and nonfiction. Kathy enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitch. She was a Pittsburgh sports fan, an avid animal lover and a rescuer of cats. Kathy had a great sense of humor; her laughter was contagious.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael Wettling, of King George, Va.; a son, Steven Deabenderfer and wife Sandra, of Cape May, N.J.; three sisters: Vivien Domenick, Sharon McCoy and husband Ron and Wendy Reynolds and husband Bill; and a sister-in-law, Sue Wettling, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Melvin.
Friends and family will be received from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. A private interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
