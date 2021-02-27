Kathleen Renee Marko, 59, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of James and Betty (Ginter) Rowe, she was born June 26, 1961, in Glendale, Ariz.
Kathleen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her two children, David (Helen) Brewer, Wheaton, Ill., and Stephanie (Gary) Shotts, Ernest; grandchildren Noah and Ethan Brewer, Hunter, Carter and Delaynee Shotts; sister Deborah Kim; brothers James, Donald Sr. and William Rowe; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Kathleen in death were her parents; brother David; and grandparents Carl and Ruth Rowe and Jessie Birdsall.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.