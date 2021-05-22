Kathleen R. Sheaffer, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 16, 1944, in Bolivar.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mary (McKinney) and Ken Burkley.
Kathy is survived by her children: Brad Johnson and wife Cheryl, and Terra Havash and husband Jason; and grandson Jesse Johnson, all of Blairsville.
Kathy enjoyed reading, playing on her tablet, going shopping, and most of all, family gatherings.
Private inurnment will be in Bolivar West View Cemetery.
Arrangements are the in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
Online condolences may be placed at www.thestu artfuneralhomes.com.