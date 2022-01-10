Kathleen Smyers, 64, of Clymer, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born July 3, 1957, in Spangler, the daughter of James A. Sr. and Helen L. (McIlwain) Russell.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Jr. and Harold Russell; and a sister-in-law, Linda Russell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Clair “Zeke” Smyers, Clymer; sister, Sandra (Dan) Englody-Pounds, Northern Cambria; brothers Larry (Brian Skelly) Russell, Erie; and Glenn (Louchel) Russell, Diamond, Ohio.
At Kathleen’s request, there will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.