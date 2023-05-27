Kathleen Y. (Williams) Fulmer, 67, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in her home, where she was surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of William F. and Martha A. (Weik) Williams, she was born on Jan. 14, 1956, in Indiana.
Kathleen was an Indiana High School graduate. She married William Darrell Fulmer on Oct. 26, 2009. They had shared more than 13 years of marriage together.
She thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially crafting and playing games together. A gifted artist, one of her great joys was painting.
Kathleen enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and other local wildlife in her yard. Some of her favorite pastimes were flower and vegetable gardening, baking homemade treats for her family and going on long car rides with her husband, Bill.
Kathleen and Bill shared their home with her beloved dog, Stella. She was extremely fond of all of her “grand-dogs.”
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Bill Fulmer, of Clymer; her three children: Adam Gallo and wife Stephanie, of Indiana; Andrew Gallo and wife Samantha, of Home; and Krystle Gallo and significant other, Kevin Vasbinder, of Indiana; her three stepchildren: Matthew Fulmer, of Indiana; Shawna Stanley and husband Steve, of Smicksburg; and Kate Falisec and husband Chad, of Smicksburg; her four grandchildren: Kayden, Kortlynd, Drew and Clairissa and fiancé Gage; seven step-grandchildren: Olivia, Owen, Victoria, Cassandra, Evan, Zachary and Michael; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.
Also surviving are her sister, Teia Henry and husband Don, of Blairsville; brother-in-law James Good, of Clarksburg; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gregory Gallo Jr.; sister Showna Good; and baby sister Linda Williams.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Monday with Randy Degenkolb as the speaker. Interment will be at Ruffner Cemetery, Clymer.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Kathleen’s guestbook and share condolences.
