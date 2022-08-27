Kathryn A. (Gabster) Kopchick, 97, of Indiana, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in Indiana.
Born Feb. 28, 1925, in Ernest, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Michna) Gabster. She was the wife of the late Peter Kopchick, whom she married in 1948.
Kathryn was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1943. She was employed by Ford Motor Company during World War II as an inspector on the tail assembly of the B-24 bomber and was a member of the group known as Rosie’s Riveters. She was a part of the Greatest Generation.
Kathryn also worked as a secretary at the Horace Mann School from 1945 to 1949. She was then employed at the former First Federal Savings and Loan Association for 30 years, until she retired in 1991.
One of Kathryn’s greatest joys was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed being with her cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. She also loved to bake and cook.
Kathryn was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church of Ernest, as well as the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. John J. and his wife, Charlene, of Athens, Ohio, and William T. and his wife, Cynthia, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, who died March 5, 1996; her parents; an infant son, Bernard; and one brother, Joseph Gabster and his wife, Patricia.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A funeral liturgy will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Vasyl Kadar officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church: 320 Main St., Ernest, PA 15739.
